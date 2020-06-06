Anti-corruption watchdog hit by legal row over staff ‘bullying’ | Society

A leading anti-corruption organisation – which receives an incredible number of pounds from the government to advertise integrity initiatives around the world – is locked in a damaging row with its former managing director, who claims she was bullied out of her job.

Transparency International (TI), which describes it self as a movement with a remit to “hold the powerful to account”, has been rocked by claims relating to the former managing director of its worldwide secretariat, Patricia Moreira, who had been herself the topic of bullying allegations.

A report from the law firm, published last week, found no evidence to substantiate the claims. However, it concluded the sending of disciplinary letters to a staff member in one single particular, split up case had resulted in the creation of a “hostile and offensive environment”, a finding Moreira rejects.

TI’s own ethics panel also conceded that there were issues with the way Moreira ran the secretariat, TI’s global coordinating arm which operates separately from its national chapters, including Transparency International UK.

It called for the secretariat to introduce a brand new integrity system and acknowledged there was “an urgent need for more communication, transparency and professionalism” within the organisation.

But now, in a highly embarrassing move, Moreira has accused the leading NGO of flouting its commitment to transparency by failing woefully to conduct a sufficiently wide investigation in to problems within the organisation.

In response, TI said it “has no further comments on the investigation at this time”.

Trouble began after Moreira became managing director in October 2017, with a mandate to restructure TI’s secretariat. Her efforts were met with claims that she promoted a culture that enabled bullying and silenced critical voices.

Web homepage of Transparency International. Its former boss, Patricia Moreira, has accused the NGO of failing to conduct a sufficiently wide investigation into issues within the organisation. Photograph: Casimiro/Alamy



Last December, Moreira, who declined to speak to the Observer, submitted her very own complaint to the investigators, alleging bullying and harassment from board members.

TI said: “The investigation has concluded. The [ethics] panel will are accountable to TI’s annual membership meeting, to whom the board is accountable. At now, TI struggles to comment further on the investigation.”

The board dismissed Moreira in February as relations between both sides deteriorated.

A friend said: “She feels extremely angry, not just at the way she and her staff have now been treated but at the hypocrisy TI is displaying as an organisation committed to accountability and fair trial.

“TI tried to persuade Patricia to take a payoff in exchange for dropping her formal complaint against the board. She refused, and walked away from negotiations. She plans to sue TI for unfair dismissal, and wants to see her bullying complaints properly investigated by an independent party.”

TI said: “Patricia Moreira’s position as managing director ended following intensive discussions with the board of directors on the operating structures of the TI secretariat, during which it turned out that the two parties had different visions for the effective management of the organisation.”

The Taylor Wessing report found that a lot of TI’s staff “perceived a lack of transparency” within the secretariat when it absolutely was being run by Moreira. It said they “felt excluded from decision-making processes, or felt unsafe in reporting lines and that their complaints have not been dealt with by senior management”.

Moreira insists there is absolutely no evidence for the claims which she says were never put to her.

In internal correspondence seen by the Observer, Moreira insists that the secretariat’s management problems existed before she took over and claims that she was the “person most persistently engaged in trying to free the organisation of its toxic culture”.

TI said it had been spending so much time to address the issues identified in the reports and had implemented the newest integrity initiative.

However, the row could damage the Berlin-based organisation’s hopes of securing further funding from the Department for International Development, which has trained with almost £5m since 2017.

Following the Oxfam sexual exploitation scandal in 2018, DfID wrote to civil society groups explaining “it is crucial that any organisation in receipt of DfID funds should ensure not only that they have safeguards in place which prevent exploitation but also the systems and the organisational culture needed to deal with and report incidents when they do occur”.