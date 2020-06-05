Anti-BLM Man Confronts ‘Peaceful’ Montana Protesters, Hit with Karma



Montana Black Lives Matter protesters went toe-to-toe with a really indignant, very grown man itching for a combat … and it did not finish nicely for him.

It all went down Thursday night in Whitefish, Montana the place a gaggle of practically 100 individuals gathered to peacefully protest close to the city’s metropolis corridor … after which indignant dude received in the course of the motion.

He instantly received up in a number of grills and shouted, “Black lives matter? F**k you!!!” Then he ripped indicators out of the arms of protesters … who, BTW, did nothing in retaliation, however to loudly chant, “Peaceful!”

For a few minutes, it regarded like a combat would undoubtedly get away, however a police officer arrived, ushered away the person … and lo and behold, he is the one who received in bother. Whitefish PD tells us he was cited for disorderly conduct.

Whitefish PD went on to say, “The City of Whitefish is dedicated to protecting the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully protest and ask all who are involved to respect each other’s rights and protest peacefully.”