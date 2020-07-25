Anti-Armenian attacks in Russia ‘reveal Azerbaijanis’ desire to provoke interethnic clashes,’ Nikol Pashinyan tells Russian TV channel – Armenian News

The anti-Armenian attacks, provoked by the Azerbaijanis in Russia, not only reflect the Azerbaijani authorities’ anti-Armenian rhetoric but also reveal that country’s desire to destabilize Russia by provoking interethnic clashes, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Russian TV channel RBK.

“No doubt the Russian authorities have all the resources and capacities to prevent such a scenario of events,” the Armenian leader stated.

Meantime, he called for a responsible attitude also by the Armenians in Russia. “Our compatriots in Russia have to fix, in their turn, that it is necessary to avoid succumbing to provocations and [have the knowledge] that the third powers pursuing expansionist-anti-Armenian ambitions in the South Caucasus are interested in destabilizing Russia,” he said.

The prime minister shared an excerpt from his remarks on his public profile on Facebook, promising that the entire interview will be aired early next week.