Anthony Van Dyck among entries for Coronation Cup | Racing News

Last yr’s Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck options among 11 entries for Friday’s Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt failed so as to add to his Epsom victory final time period, however he did notch up three extra Group One locations, together with when third within the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

He is certainly one of three potential Ballydoyle challengers together with Derby fourth and fifth, Broome and Sir Dragonet, who was second on his return in March earlier than racing was suspended.

Defoe gained the race final yr for Roger Varian when it was run at its common Epsom house and he might attempt to defend his title, whereas Ghaiyyath might symbolize Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

Top stayer Stradivarius is within the combine for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori and he might drop again to 12 furlongs in a prep run forward of his bid for a Gold Cup hat trick at Royal Ascot subsequent month.

Martyn Meade can be aiming on the Gold Cup with Technician and he took might deal with a shorter distance as a heat up.

Andrew Balding’s Alounak, the Mark Johnston-trained Communique, Desert Encounter from David Simcock’s yard and Richard Hannon’s Floating Artist full the checklist of possibles.