Anthony Tata: Controversial Pentagon nominee placed into position after nomination failed

The Pentagon stated Sunday that Tata has actually withdrawn his nomination.

His nomination hearing was canceledThursday

.

“There are many Democrats and Republicans who didn’t know enough about Anthony Tata to consider him for a very significant position at this time,” Oklahoma RepublicanSen Jim Inhofe, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated recently.

A Pentagon representative stated that Tata has actually officially withdrawn his nomination and “has been designated as the official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy reporting to the Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James Anderson.”