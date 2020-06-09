Anthony Mackie launches fund to help grocery workers in Louisiana amid pandemic

NEW YORK CITY TAKES ITS FIRST REOPENING STEPS 100 DAYS AFTER FIRST COVID-19 CASE

“We often take for granted the people that are always there for us. I go to the grocery store 3-4 times a week for me and my family,” said Mackie. “Every time, I come face to face with essential workers who are providing me and so many others with one of the most important necessities, food. Now, more than ever, it is important that we express our gratitude and appreciation.”

“The more we can do to support essential workers while we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the better they are able to focus on caring for their families and the community,” said David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “We are proud to partner with New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans Council on Aging in supporting grocery workers who remain committed to ensuring residents of New Orleans have access to fresh and nutritious food.”

In Orleans Parish alone, industry data demonstrates 2,500 individuals are used by grocery stores — which fund will go beyond the pandemic. The partners will give you financial support year-round for these crucial workers.

The on line application is available now for those who work on a Louisiana-owned grocery store in Orleans Parish. For those without internet access or in need of translation services may possibly call 211 to apply.

This story originally appeared in Deadline.