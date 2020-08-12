Anthony Lynn: NFL head coach reveals he was infected with Covid-19

“I can’t promise you you’re not going to get infected,” Anthony Lynn informed his gamers at the top of the program. “I got infected.”

The discovery was fulfilled with looks of surprise from the gamers.

HBO debuted the brand-new season Tuesday, consisting of behind-the-scenes take a look at how the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams are dealing with coronavirus procedures with gamers and personnel.

As the pandemic has actually infected contaminate more than 5 million Americans , college and expert sports have actually been battling with how to begin brand-new seasons.

More than 60 players have withdrawn from the 2020 NFL season due to the infection. The most impacted group is the New England Patriots, which lost 8 gamers. Players who pulled out willingly, like Laurent Duvernay-Tardif , will get a $150,000 wage advance and their agreement will toll to the next year. They will not make a credited or accumulated season however will maintain medical insurance. College football has actually been impacted too. Standout University of Miami Hurricanes’ protective end Greg Rousseau revealed recently he was pulling out of the 2020 season and heading into the 2021 draft. “This was an extremely tough choice for me as I like playing football at the University ofMiami However, because of the unpredictability surrounding this pandemic, my household and I have actually chosen this course of …

