Anthony Levandowski: Ex-Google engineer sentenced for theft



Anthony Levandowski was dismissed byUber





An ex-engineer for Google’s self-driving cars and truck system has actually been sentenced to 18 months in jail for trade trick theft quickly prior to he signed up with Uber.

United States District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco stated Anthony Levandowski had actually performed the “biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen”.

Levandowski packed more than 14,000 Google submits onto his laptop computer prior to leaving the company in January 2016.

He led Uber’s robocar job, just to be fired in 2017 over this case.

Levandowski submitted for insolvency in March this year since he owes $179 m (₤136 m) to Google’s moms and dad business, Alphabet, for his actions.

What takes place if you drop off to sleep in a self-driving cars and truck?

Judge Alsup stated “billions [of dollars] in the future were at play, and when those type of monetary rewards exist excellent individuals will do horrible things, which’s what took place here”, reports Reuters news …