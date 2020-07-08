Anthony Knockaert joins Fulham on three-year deal | Football News







Anthony Knockaert has joined Fulham on a permanent deal from Brighton, adhering to a loan spell at the west London club.

The French winger moved to Craven Cottage on loan last July and it has scored three goals for the club in the Championship this year.

He has signed a deal which runs until summer 2023, by having an option for a further 12 months.

Knockaert, 28, told Fulham’s official internet site: “I’m pleased to continue the experience with Fulham for three more years.

“I’m really excited for the remaining of this season and hopefully we can achieve our goal of being promoted to the Premier League.

“I’ve had a good time here since I joined the club and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Fulham are fourth in the Championship after having a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, strengthened their hold on a play-off position.

Vice-chairman, Tony Khan, said: “I’m pleased to announce that we’ve exercised our option to convert Anthony Knockaert’s loan agreement to a permanent, and today Anthony will soon be with us at Fulham money for hard times.

“Anthony has become vital that you our squad since his arrival.

“Our loan deal with Brighton expired this month, and exercising our option ensures that Anthony will be with us for the remainder of our push for promotion this season and beyond.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter said: “The move has worked out well for Anthony, and I would like to wish him well for the remainder of the season and for the future.

“There’s no doubting his contribution for this club, within the promotion-winning team in 2017, and those first two seasons in the Premier League.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his achievements.”