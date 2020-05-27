Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev considered for ‘a smaller venue’ with UK ‘absolute priority’ | Boxing News



















‘Absolute concentrate on a UK location’

Anthony Joshua’s globe heavyweight title support versus Kubrat Pulev might be presented before a little UK group later on this year, marketer Eddie Hearn claimed.

Until lockdown the IBF, WBA as well as WBO title fight was prepared for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, a 62,000- seat capability location, however “the absolute priority” is to reschedule in the UK.

“We’re working on the assumption that AJ vs Pulev will not be able to take place in a venue the size of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Hearn informed Sky Sports

0: 35 Tyson Fury urges he intends to fight Anthony Joshua, however claims they should surpass their corresponding following battles Tyson Fury urges he intends to fight Anthony Joshua, however claims they should surpass their corresponding following battles

“Our outright top priority is to present the fight in the UK.

“It would certainly be fantastic for sporting activities returning, as well as companies returning, to have a globe heavyweight title fight occurring on these coasts.

“We’ve had passion from the Middle East, the Far East, yet to get anything main from Croatia however they have actually revealed passion also.

“But we would love to do it[in the UK] We are beginning to take a look at places that are smaller.

“There is the opportunity people presenting the AJ fight in theUK I do not believe it will certainly lag shut doors. If we can obtain some sort of number with each other [for a potential crowd] we can produce a special occasion to maintain this fight in the UK.”

1: 15 Evander Holyfield contrasts the characteristics of Joshua as well as Tyson Fury Evander Holyfield contrasts the characteristics of Joshua as well as Tyson Fury

Hearn intends to restore boxing at a behind-closed-doors location in July.

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin as well as Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano are 2 battles prepared without a group however Joshua’s following fight will certainly wait till later on this year.

Hearn formerly claimed concerning Joshua: “Given the current uncertainty, I would expect to see him in the ring again end of September at the earliest, but more likely October or November as the restrictions hopefully start to ease.”

Derek Chisora’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk, at first prepared for The O2 in London, is being considered for an abroad location.