Anthony Joshua would rate Olympic glory over world-title achievements, believes Frazer Clarke | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua gained gold at London 2012

Anthony Joshua’s finest achievement is his 2012 Olympic gold medal as a result of it “is the ultimate, the pinnacle” in accordance with Frazer Clarke.

Clarke was in pole place to be Team GB’s super-heavyweight consultant on the Games initially scheduled in Tokyo this summer season, however his dream is now unsure after they had been rearranged for 2021.

“I’ve seen what it does for people’s lives. Could I wait it out? Yes because that feeling won’t be matched,” Clarke instructed Sky Sports.

Clarke is a trusted sparring companion for Joshua

“AJ is an Olympic gold medallist and a world champion. If I requested him tomorrow ‘which one felt one of the best?’ I’m not too certain he would say the skilled world title. The Olympics is the last word.

“[Team GB trainer] Richie Woodhall says his Olympic bronze eclipses his skilled world title.

“The Olympics is the ultimate in sport, it is the pinnacle.”

Clarke missed out on representing Team GB on the earlier two Olympics – Joshua was the 2012 super-heavyweight on house soil in London and gained gold. Joe Joyce went to Rio and controversially misplaced within the ultimate to take the silver medal.

Clarke is now 28 and, as a result of coronavirus pandemic, is questioning whether or not his Olympic hopes can ever be fulfilled.

“It has been difficult, there have been ups and downs,” he mentioned.

“Everything goes by means of your head – do I keep [in the amateurs] one other? What are my finest choices? It positively throws you.

“Do I nonetheless wish to go to the Olympics? These questions are buzzing by means of my head and are altering daily.

“I understand how onerous I’ve labored to go to the Olympics and it is a dream so it is extra possible [that I will pursue that goal]. But tomorrow I would get up and say: ‘I wish to field on the large stage and be a world champion’.

“The psychological facet of issues has been very tough.

“The stage I’m at? I really feel like 2020 would have been the time for me to change into Olympic champion. I’m at my finest over three rounds.

“I’ve scratched the surface on how good I can be. I’m only getting better.”

Frazer Clarke gained gold on the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Clarke plans an assault on the heavyweight division when he turns professional

Becoming an expert and making an affect within the heavyweight division is inevitable, Clarke insists.

“To be an expert boxer you must act professionally and I’ve accomplished a whole lot of rising up. A few years in the past perhaps I wasn’t skilled sufficient in life.

“Once I get my Olympic medal I’m really looking forward to getting involved.”

Clarke is an everyday sparring companion of Joshua and was concerned in his preparations to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr.

“One thing he’s very good at? Listening,” Clarke mentioned about Joshua. “Despite being an enormous puncher, nice fighter, world champion and Olympic champion he listens to the fitting folks.

“There are individuals who would have gotten carried away after six or seven rounds. He stored it easy, did as he was instructed to do. It was a masterclass.

“If you understand the game, it was beautiful to watch him execute his plan so well.”

Joshua would beat WBC champion Tyson Fury, Clarke thinks: “Fury is a good fighter however AJ has what it takes. If he will get the fitting folks round him, which I’m certain he’ll, he would come out victorious. I do know what stage AJ would go to in camp and within the ring.

“On the Wladimir Klitschko night people thought he was down and out, but he found a way. He would do that again.”

Joyce was set to face Daniel Dubois in a battle of unbeaten British heavyweights earlier than lockdown. Clarke mentioned: “At the time I picked Joyce then I watched Dubois on YouTube and he’s very good!

“Dubois is heavy-handed and may actually, actually dig. But I feel Joyce comes out victorious. His expertise as an beginner, his power, his health may be an excessive amount of, too quickly, for Dubois.

“It’s as simple as this, when I turn over to the pro game, if they have got the belts that I want then I will go for them. That’s how it works. At the moment they are on a different mission but I will catch up. To have talent like us in Britain? Everyone should be excited.”