Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would be ‘massive fight’ anywhere in the world, says Bob Arum | Boxing News

Ricky Hatton says all obstacles must be overcome to make sure the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury takes place

Veteran promoter Bob Arum says a bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would be “a massive, massive fight” no matter where the pair meet.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has suggested talks are ongoing for a fight Joshua in 2021 with all the world heavyweight titles on the line, though an area is yet to be confirmed.

Ricky Hatton has needed a local venue for the potential bout, but Arum – who has predicted his own fighter Kubrat Pulev will beat Joshua before he has an opportunity to fight Fury – says if British pair do face one another it will be a huge affair no matter where it’s hosted.

“Joshua will be able to fight Pulev sometime this year,” Arum said. “I think Pulev is going to beat him, but we’ll need certainly to see. Fury owes Wilder a fight this year and hopefully we’ll get that done.

0:33 Promoter Bob Arum, who represents Tyson Fury, says a third fight against Deontay Wilder could be held in front of fans in Macau in China in November Promoter Bob Arum, who represents Tyson Fury, says a third fight against Deontay Wilder could be held in front of fans in Macau in China in November

“Next year there’ll be this huge fight with Fury and Joshua, that’s the way the cards turn. It will be a massive, massive fight wherever it takes place. US, UK or someplace elsewhere.”

The 88 year-old said the autonomous region of Macau on the south coast of China is just a potential host venue for the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at the end of the year after the Brit spectacularly stopped his American rival in seven rounds in February to claim the WBC belt.

“Really big fights are going to be hard to put on,” that he said. “We have Tyson Fury with Wilder and we hope to accomplish this fight in November or December.

“Whether it’s for a full audience or a limited audience in the United States or put it on in Macau, which may be open for full arenas as early as November. You know, we’re exploring all our options.”

1:35 World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

Fury-Wilder II was the last fight Arum promoted before the enforced shutdown of sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the American will use the same venue, the MGM Grand, to launch live boxing’s comeback in the USA on Tuesday. He says he’s got encouraged his boxers to aid the Black Lives Matters’ protests as of this week’s card in Las Vegas.

“I would certainly encourage them to take a stance with what’s happening,” that he said. “My loyalties are to the protesters and effecting change in this country and perhaps around the world that is a long time coming.

“But again, that’s my views and I don’t like to force my views on anybody else, particularly athletes who I’m paying to participate in an event.”