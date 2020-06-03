Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury ‘not a difficult fight to make’, says Frank Warren | Boxing News



















Fury: I’ll beat Wilder once more then AJ in 2021!

Tyson Fury’s UK-based promoter Frank Warren insists “our door is open” to agree “the fight he wants” in opposition to Anthony Joshua.

Fury (WBC) and Joshua (IBF, WBA and WBO) maintain each main belt between them and Warren is in “ongoing talks” with promoter Eddie Hearn to stage a fight that might crown the undisputed champion of boxing’s glamour division.

“It’s not a difficult fight to make. Whatever is on the table is 50-50,” Warren solely advised Sky Sports.

“Fury is the No 1 heavyweight however we do not say 60-40. 50-50 down the center.

“Once we get the provide that we’re supposed to be getting, we’ll be in a place to sit across the desk and knock it into form. It’s not about me or [Joshua’s promoter Hearn’s company] Matchroom. It’s about getting this fight made.

“If we can’t make this happen between us, then we’ve got to point the finger at whoever doesn’t make it happen.”

Joshua is first searching for a UK location for his necessary title defence in opposition to Kubrat Pulev, whereas Fury is contracted to a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury beforehand advised Sky Sports: “All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown and I can give the fans what they want to see.”

Warren mentioned: “I’m very excited on the considered this fight. But each fighters have contracts in the meanwhile – AJ in opposition to Pulev and Fury in opposition to Wilder.

“If a proposal got here up, that the Pulev fight had to be averted, or our contracted Wilder fight had to be averted, then we’d like to make that occur. Let’s get it on.

“We’ve been ready for varied gives. Nothing has arrived but. There have been ongoing talks.

“Fury? I do know I communicate on his behalf – he needs the fight. More than something, he needs the fight.

“I do not suppose Matchroom need the fight.

“All day lengthy, Tyson Fury beats AJ.

“I had this dialog 18 months in the past when Tyson got here again. It’s not a problem. This is the fight he needs.

“It’s the first time ever four belts would be contested in the ring at heavyweight between two Brits. The No 1 heavyweight champion, undefeated, Tyson Fury is the most popular sportsman in the country at the moment.”

Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who promotes Fury within the US, solely advised Sky Sports: “If Fury beats Wilder and if Joshua beats Pulev, which I do not need as a result of [I promote] Pulev, then we might go forward and do Fury vs Joshua subsequent yr.

“I do not suppose the negotiations can be fraught with issue. We might negotiate the deal, if we met in particular person, over the course of someday.

“We should not identified for taking part in video games. We perceive Eddie. I labored for a few years together with his father Barry.

“My prediction would be: we get a deal done over the course of one day.”

Joshua would “sign now” for 2 fights in opposition to Fury in 2021, Hearn beforehand advised Sky Sports.

Warren replied: “There can have to be a rematch. But that is not an impediment. There are not any obstacles to stopping this fight taking place.

“Our door is open. We’ve all signed a non-disclosure settlement. We’re ready for a proposal.

“At our end, it is not a problem.”

Joshua beforehand advised Sky Sports: “Logically to show your self as No 1, I’ve to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua.

“What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.”

Warren insists their dream assembly can be one-sided within the WBC champion’s favour.

He mentioned: “Has AJ obtained a higher jab than Fury? No.

“Is AJ a larger puncher? I do not suppose so.

“Has he obtained a higher chin? I do not suppose so.

“Has he obtained the hand pace or footwork of Fury? I do not suppose so.

“Tyson is so good in every department. When you saw him get off the floor from that punch by Wilder it tells you what he’s all about.”

Dillian Whyte, who’s scheduled to subsequent face Alexander Povetkin at a behind-closed-doors UK venue this summer time, retains his standing as Fury’s necessary challenger and is due to obtain his shot on the belt by February 2021.

Whyte advised Sky Sports: “If I was such an easy fight, why is he not in any rush to fight me?”