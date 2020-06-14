Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury? Deontay Wilder is the forgotten obstacle that can still ruin undisputed title fight | Boxing News



















Joshua: Fury exposed and annihilated Wilder

His silence has been deafening. But somewhere in the Deep South there could have been a rumble, an awakening of Deontay Wilder when that he heard his name uttered with such irreverence.

The news that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for two undisputed heavyweight championship fights in 2021 was included with a caveat – “there is a lot to overcome in the meantime,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

The biggest hurdle to jump is the man who, four months ago, was feted with awe and fear as boxing’s hardest-ever puncher.

Wilder was unbeaten in 43 until this season

Wilder has 41 KOs from 44 fights

Wilder has kept his head down since losing an alarmingly one-sided WBC title defence to Fury in February.

Since suggesting that his elaborate ring-walk costume knackered their own legs before a punch was thrown, Wilder has stayed quiet in Alabama and encountered bicep surgery (for the second amount of time in his career, notably).

He hasn’t shot right back at Joshua and Fury’s big news.

Perhaps a long amount of self-reflection is what Wilder needed to rediscover his old self. Perhaps Joshua and Fury’s plans to meet will stoke the fire in his belly to scupper it.

He has said one major thing of note since losing to Fury, when asked about suggestions that that he could willingly step far from his contracted right to a third fight: “Why wouldn’t I want it?”

Wilder has big questions to answer, maybe not least the toughest that any boxer can face: how will he react to a humiliating and painful defeat? Joshua did it successfully, Fury hasn’t had to. Wilder has made worrying excuses, undergone another surgery, but the true test of his heart is still in the future.

Fury knows that Wilder is a serious obstacle to the Joshua fight, exclusively telling Sky Sports: “It only takes one punch off Deontay Wilder.

“Still a very dangerous opponent, still a very hungry man, who is to arrive there to prove his worth, to prove that he can return and become a two-time heavyweight champion.

“More dangerous than the last fight, for sure.”

Joshua takes a dimmer view, exclusively telling Sky Sports: “I always believe that when you attend war, you can’t have one weapon in your arsenal, that was his right hand.

“Once that was taken away from him, which Tyson Fury did, I’m not going to go into tactics, but he was able to annihilate Deontay Wilder and expose him for some of his weaknesses.”

Dillian Whyte is another serious roadblock on the way to Joshua vs Fury.

He remains the mandatory challenger to Fury’s WBC belt, having been that organisation’s top challenger since November 2017 without ever receiving his opportunity.

“There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title,” promoter Hearn told Sky Sports. “That’s important to us.”

But Fury’s US promoter, Top Rank’s Bob Arum, told Sky Sports: “We will be talking to the organisations to eliminate mandatories, or to postpone them all for at least one year.”

Whyte is because of challenge for the belt by February 2021 which the WBC confirmed is still the case. Fury’s next fight against Wilder is in the offing for November or December 2020. A definite possibility is that Fury must battle past two of the world’s top four heavyweights before meeting Joshua midway through next year.

The WBC tweeted on Wednesday that they wouldn’t apply the ‘franchise’ tag to Fury as a means for Whyte to instead challenge somebody else for a vacant belt. Vasiliy Lomachenko and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez are WBC ‘franchise’ champions but seemingly that won’t be repeated in the heavyweight division.

“We’ll give Whyte a beating,” Fury told Sky Sports. “Why not?”

Whyte, who will next face Alexander Povetkin at a behind-closed-doors UK venue, insists that he bettered Fury in sparring and said: “No one is mentioning me because they are scared of fighting me. One hundred per cent I beat Fury. He knows it and that’s why he does not want to face me.

“We have history. He has run in the past and he’s running scared now.”

Usyk is anticipated to face Chisora next

Oleksandr Usyk is a lurking threat to Joshua who is also dead-set on spoiling the dream fight with Fury.

The undefeated and glory-laden Usyk is expected to have his 2nd heavyweight outing against Derek Chisora but he is already the WBO mandatory challenger to Joshua’s belt.

“WBO mandatory should be next,” the governing body’s president Paco Valcarcel tweeted on Thursday. Usyk’s status will generate a scheduling conflict because, like Whyte, he is owed the opportunity.

Joshua and Usyk both won gold medals at London 2012 – the Ukrainian has since become undisputed cruiserweight champion and a pound-for-pound rated phenom.

Usyk told Sky Sports about Joshua and Fury: “I want to fight both.”

His manager Egis Klimas said: “I believe Anthony also wants this fight. Good fighters want to fight good fighters. Anthony sees a good challenge in Oleksandr and wants to go there.”

Joshua previously told Sky Sports about Usyk: “Line them up. You know what it is with me, you look through my resume, I take them on.

“I would have been a well-respected heavyweight in this division, once you understand that I never ducked a challenge, but Usyk, Whyte, Fury, Wilder – they are all on my hit list, for certain.

“Usyk is a WBO mandatory challenger and if Dillian didn’t step up, Fury didn’t step up, I would take on Usyk without a shadow of a doubt.”

Joshua, before any of those, will take on his IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev whose only defeat in 29 fights came against Wladimir Klitschko. Pulev is the first hurdle on a lengthy path towards Fury.

Joshua must dismiss Pulev next

But the most ferocious obstacle to the undisputed championship fight must be Wilder, a man who had been within a split-second of knocking Fury out in the stunning 12th round of these first meeting.

Joshua vs Wilder was, until recently, the dream undisputed heavyweight championship fight that never happened. Wilder now finds himself in another, unwanted role attempting to ensure a different undisputed title fight also disappears.

