Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could happen twice in 2021, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News



















0:37



AJ vs Fury ‘a Super Bowl’ battle says Top Rank president

AJ vs Fury ‘a Super Bowl’ battle says Top Rank president

Anthony Joshua would “sign now” to safe a Tyson Fury showdown and there could even be a two-fight deal for 2021, says Eddie Hearn.

Joshua and Fury maintain each main world heavyweight title and the British pair are primed to carry talks over a battle to crown an undisputed champion.

“It would probably be a two-fight deal,” Hearn informed Sky Sports. “Any deal between Fury and AJ, you run it twice.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury maintain each main heavyweight title

“It is not a condition of the deal but it was in their deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so it is likely you will see that twice.”

Joshua should first defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles towards Kubrat Pulev whereas Wilder is entitled to a 3rd WBC championship battle with Fury.

“Wilder is not going to be stepping aside so [Pulev] is the fight for us,” Hearn mentioned.

“I had a dialog [on Thursday] saying: ‘Wilder is just not stepping apart, we’ll deal with that battle, you deal with the Pulev battle, however let’s get a deal executed for 2021’.

“We haven’t any downside signing now to battle Fury in 2021.

“It will work out better for both of them to box off those fights then have a clear route, subject to Dillian Whyte being mandatory to Fury, to get [an undisputed title fight] done.”

Joshua’s battle with Pulev is not going to happen behind-closed-doors so a location and a date are presently being looked for.

“We have about three more weeks left on the exploring and then we’ll see where the best options lie,” Pulev’s supervisor Ivaylo Gotsev informed Sky Sports.

Hearn mentioned: “The focus stays the identical – do the battle in the UK.

“We have additionally now conceded that AJ will solely battle as soon as this 12 months.

“Before it was all about getting that battle in early-August to verify we could battle in December. Because of the preparation wanted and the magnitude of his reveals, AJ will solely field as soon as in 2020.

“We hope between September and December stay gates will return to the UK. There can be an opportunity they will not – if that is the case, we’ll take the battle elsewhere.

“We have had various approaches from the Middle East, China, and Croatia to stage the battle. We need to give ourselves each alternative to stage it in the UK however we all know it might not be potential.

“We want the mandatory defence boxed off, out of the way, before he moves into the undisputed fight next year.”

1:15 Evander Holyfield compares Joshua and Fury Evander Holyfield compares Joshua and Fury

0:48 Andy Lee: Fury mentally stronger than AJ Andy Lee: Fury mentally stronger than AJ

Fury’s US-based promoter, Top Rank’s Bob Arum, beforehand informed Sky Sports: “If we do fights with out audiences, how do you do Fury vs Wilder with out an viewers? The stay gate for the final battle accounted for nearly $17m. How do you substitute that?

“Hopefully by the winter they will allow people to attend sporting events.”

Wilder beforehand denied he would choose out of a 3rd battle with Fury: “Why would not I need it?

“He knows that wasn’t me. I know that wasn’t me. That wasn’t the real Deontay Wilder, something was wrong.

“There is extra gasoline on the fireplace. This is the ultimate straw.”

Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight battle with Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor’s undisputed light-weight title battle towards Amanda Serrano are being deliberate for July in the UK at a behind-closed-doors venue.