Anthony Joshua ‘upset’ by accusations after trying to ‘uplift community’ in speech at Black Lives Matter march, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

Anthony Joshua joined Black Lives Matter protest in Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

Anthony Joshua has been ‘upset’ by accusations after trying to ‘uplift his community’ in a speech at a Black Lives Matter march, says his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain’s unified heavyweight champion took to social media to suggest that footage of his speech was edited out of context after that he attended the function in his hometown of Watford on Saturday.

Hearn believes Joshua’s words have been misinterpreted and unmasked how the 30-year-old intends to make a sizeable investment in to a local business.

“He read someone’s speech out, which he may have phrased differently, if he had read it himself,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“People want to interpret the words of the in a variety of ways. I’ve seen some strange thoughts of what that was supposed to mean.

“It wasn’t his words, but he did speak a few of his own words as well, that was about uplifting his community, investing in his community, which is Watford, and he is got a seven-figure investment that he is putting in to his own town soon to give people more opportunities.

“He spoke about gang culture being dead, he spoke about ensuring all gatherings and protests were peaceful ones. There were so many positives that arrived on the scene of what he said.

“I’ve known Anthony Joshua for eight years. I know him inside out. It hurts when some of the accusations have been flying his way.”

In a statement on social media, Joshua had written: “If you watch the whole video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.

“I personally spoke from the center about the Watford community, some ideas of us personally investing seven figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African/Caribbean community.

“Shops are not the issue here.

“Before you talk [negatively] you better boycott racism.

“I said what I said and I will act to make change.”

Hearn says he could be proud of Joshua for promoting debate following a death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“I spoke to him for an hour this morning,” said Hearn. “He’s pretty upset.

“I believe that what is important to him is that there is certainly conversation and there is certainly debate, and there is education, and there is learning about the situations, because I think a lot of of us have now been guilty in the past of not speaking out, or not doing enough, and it is sad that it is taken something such as this to kick-start a number of people.

“So many organizations as well to start realising that we have to make change, because racism is something that runs deep for the duration of this country. It’s here now and it is historical, and contains to change. I think conversation is good, and I’m very pleased with Anthony of his mind-set of speaking up and trying to promote what he has always tried to promote, that is to uplift people, to motivate people, to do better, to be better, and to be better people.

“There’s each one of these clips that go around the net. Go straight back and watch the clip. He clearly states, ‘I’m going to read out loud this speech here’, by the gentleman who wrote it, and perhaps he would have phrased it differently. It wasn’t a speech about white organizations and white shops, but people are very swift to criticise different things or put their take on it.

I think one of the positives that have leave his appearance is conversation, is talking points, is change which is very important to him also it should be essential to most of us. Eddie Hearn

“Probably in hindsight, that he shouldn’t have read somebody else’s speech, but he was there to try and participate in a gathering to try and uplift the community, and let’s look at the positives of why that he was there, what that he was representing and what he’s trying to hand back to the city.

“This is a good individual, with good morals, a good person, that wants to change the world for the better. I think one of the positives that have come out of his appearance is conversation, is talking points, is change and that is very important to him and it should be important to all of us.”