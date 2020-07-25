Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury? Joe Joyce preference is to target WBC title shot | Boxing News





Joe Joyce battles on Saturday prior to dealing with Daniel Dubois in October

Joe Joyce will surpass Daniel Dubois in the WBC rankings then target Tyson Fury’s champion, states his supervisor Sam Jones.

Joyce battles Michael Wallisch behind closed doors on Saturday prior to hitting Dubois at The O2 in London on October 24 in a fight of unbeaten heavyweights.

Joyce’s strategy was laid out by Jones: “After the battle with Dubois, he will take a ranking in the leading 3 with the WBC.

Dubois and Joyce are unbeaten competitors

“Hopefully he gets a world title battle however the belts will be inhabited for a minimum of a year, if we are being practical

“But Joe is ready to battle any person. The leading 2 are Joshua and Fury and whoever has a belt, Joe will combat them.

“I think Joe’s preference would be Fury. It would be a privilege to share the ring with AJ or Fury but, stylistically, he would prefer Fury.”

Joyce has actually spared numerous rounds with both Joshua and Fury.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce will intend to extend his record to 11 -0 this weekend.

“This fight is about knocking the cobwebs off, then knocking Dubois out in October, and silencing the doubters,” Jones stated.

“It’s a 10- round battle and a substantial chance forWallisch If this can’t inspire him, he remains in the incorrect sport. He’s extremely strong and video game, and has actually just lost to Tony Yoka, Efe Ajagba and ChristianHammer We anticipate it to go a couple of rounds then, when Joe sees a chance, he will get him out of there.

“Joe has actually had a discouraging 12 months. He was arranged to battle Marco Huck in Germany and was on fire, however Huck took out. We invested a great deal of cash on a training school in Las Vegas however had actually a battle cancelled due to the fact that of the pandemic.

“We’re tired of discussing Dubois.

“Dubois has actually beaten no one amateur or expert. He has actually never ever remained in a tough battle. Joe has actually been carrying out at the greatest level for 6 years.

“We fully expect Joe to stop Dubois.”

Dubois will deal with Erik Pfeifer in August

Dubois, 12 years Joyce’s junior at 22, will deal with Erik Pfeifer in August.

“Dubois hasn’t got an easy fight,” Jones stated. “If Pfeifer takes this seriously, it is absolutely Dubois’ hardest battle.

“He has actually beaten Tony Yoka two times in the beginners.

” I actually hope Dubois does the job. It would not stun me [if there was an upset].

“Dubois hasn’t beaten any person, he hasn’t battled any person, he hasn’t done anything! He has actually had actually whatever provided to him.

“If Pfeifer can weather an early assault, then Dubois is not constructed to go 12 rounds.

“I pray Dubois doesn’t slip up because Joe wants to be the man to take that scalp.”