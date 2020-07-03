Anthony Joshua: IT analyst Lekan Obiora inspired by world heavyweight champion to seek professional boxing success | Boxing News





Lekan Obiora is prepared to launch his professional boxing profession

Lekan Obiora patiently awaits his professional debut from behind a pc display, the ultimate cease on a journey into boxing from Nigeria to Glasgow, writes Ed Draper.

A 27-year-old Software Test Analyst for Sky, Lekan has a level in Mechanical Engineering, with loads of choices within the increasing IT business.

“I don’t need to box,” Obiora defined to Sky Sports. “I know that. I want to. I know it’s something I can do.

“I’ve been searching for one thing for a very long time, that particular factor and I really feel I’ve a present for boxing.”

Obiora emigrated from Lagos, Nigeria to Glasgow on the age of 13 and located the game a number of years later after settling in Scotland.

“The first time I went into a boxing gym I was sixteen or seventeen years old. It was only because my friends and I were bored of beating each other up in the streets so we thought it would be good idea to go to the gym. We weren’t really interested in the exercise part of things, we just wanted to get into the ring and start knocking lumps off each other!”

Football, faculty and different teenage distractions meant Obiora did not construct on his preliminary enjoyment of boxing till he was finding out at Glasgow Caledonian University.

“During Uni, I used to be boxing constantly till issues heated up on the course and I additionally had to work, to present for my mum. I just lately picked it up once more and I’ve been coaching at Adam Booth’s health club in London.

“I’ve been training alongside Josh Kelly, Luther Clay, Michael Conlan and Harlem Eubank to name a few. I observe and take everything in. I learn a lot from them.”

Obiora trains alongside Josh Kelly, one in every of Britain’s hottest prospects

0:42 Kelly prolonged his unbeaten file in December Kelly prolonged his unbeaten file in December

Lekan has gained phrases of skilled recommendation from Adam Booth, nevertheless it’s one other Adam who’s helped his dream of preventing for a dwelling edge nearer to actuality.

“I met Adam Martin when I’d already made my choice to flip professional. I had to battle loads of issues inside my head; was I actually adequate? It wasn’t till I began sparring and I’m holding my very own that I began to imagine I may do that.

“To meet Adam Martin was a blessing. I wanted to find a trainer who would look after me properly because you hear a lot of bad things.”

By “bad things,” Obiora refers to boxers dropping out within the enterprise facet of boxing. But he additionally factors out that the British Boxing Board of Control’s procedures guarantee fighters perceive contracts.

“There are three members of the board. What they go through with you mainly is your contract (with your trainer) to make sure you understand it and aren’t getting ripped off. They ask you why you want to box and they ask you about your amateur records.”

Obiora had 19 newbie fights successful “eleven or twelve” of them. A member of the board was due to observe him transferring round within the health club after which solely a mind scan stood between him and a professional debut.

Those plans had been shelved when the coronavirus arrived, so Obiora has been specializing in his profession at Sky, working remotely throughout lockdown. It’s a job he enjoys, however one he is prepared to placed on maintain to chase glory within the ring.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing now with IT. There’s loads of opportunity. There’s a sense of security, but once things get back to normal, my aim is to go boxing full time and that’s what I’m working towards. I would like to put all my eggs into boxing, but I have IT to fall back on.”

Lekan has been inspired and energised by the exploits of two-time-unified world champion Anthony Joshua, who’s of Nigerian heritage.

Anthony Joshua is the unified world heavyweight champion

0:25 Joshua has voiced his assist for Youth Sport Trust’s National School Sport Week Joshua has voiced his assist for Youth Sport Trust’s National School Sport Week

“Joshua’s been a huge inspiration. I can relate to him. To see what he’s been able to achieve in a short space of time inspires me. I’ve seen him around Sky, but I haven’t spoken to him. I keep saying to my friends, ‘me and him are going to become boys!'”

And Obiora too desires to turn into a job mannequin for future generations.

“I want to use it (boxing) to inspire people with my story. Regardless of your background, you can achieve want you want,” Obiora mentioned with a flicker of ardour in his usually relaxed voice.

To date, it is an inspirational story of educational accomplishment set towards an enormous way of life shift in his teenagers. And it is a story, which has featured discrimination and racism. Obiora has given his backing to the Black Lives Matter motion and is optimistic equality for all is achievable.

“It’s good to see individuals popping out and exhibiting assist for the trigger. It’s additionally a disgrace that it is one thing we’re nonetheless speaking about in 2020. It takes me again to my experiences rising up and I skilled racism.

“Growing up as a child you don’t really think too much about it. You think it’s minor. It wasn’t until I got here (the UK) that I first experienced the N word on the street. It made you realise things you saw on TV happened in real life.”

As properly as struggling racist abuse on the streets of Glasgow, Obiora has additionally mirrored on how unconscious bias could have counted towards him in a while when he was looking for a job in engineering.

“Obviously, it would not assist the place you are the one black particular person going for a job. Whenever I went for an interview I appeared round (on the interviewers) and if there wasn’t a black particular person within the room, I simply knew I had no probability.

“We need more people of colour within companies where decisions are being made. A white person can’t know what it feels like to be a black person, day in and day out. We need people who can relate to us and we can relate to them.”

The 27-year-old hopes to make his professional debut this yr

Obiora’s preparations are being overseen by coach Adam Martin

Obiora hopes he might help push societal change, however he desires to create affect and leverage by making an impression within the ring, most probably as a welterweight. And, at 27, he is not planning to cling round when the virus relents and he could make his long-awaited debut:

“I really think I might be out this year. I’ll be fast tracked. I need to get a move on. After a few bouts, I’ll be looking at southern area titles. I’ll give myself three years and I want to be competing for a British title.”

His first objective is to be reunited together with his colleagues at Sky on website. But when he is allowed to chase his boxing dream who’s to say the boy from Lagos, who turned a person in Glasgow, will not write one other thrilling chapter of his success story?