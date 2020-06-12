Anthony Joshua injury fears eased by Eddie Hearn – ‘it won’t affect his career’ | Boxing News



















2:04



AJ and Fury agree financial terms to two 2021 fights

AJ and Fury agree financial terms to two 2021 fights

Anthony Joshua’s injured leg won’t prevent his next combat Kubrat Pulev or his plan to face Tyson Fury, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Joshua wore a brace over his left knee and had a crutch when he spoke at a Black Lives Matter march last week-end.

“When you’re on crutches with your leg in a brace it is never great, but it’s not something that will affect his 2020 career or his career at all,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“He will have [the brace] on for three or four weeks just to make certain he is ready to go to resume training.

“He tweaked the inside of his knee. He’s had scans. No surgery, so that’s great news.

“He’s got to make sure he doesn’t do any running or heavy work over the next few weeks.”

Joshua and Fury, who own every major heavyweight belt between them, have agreed financial terms for just two fights in 2021 to determine an undisputed champion.

But Joshua’s next defence of the IBF, WBA and WBO titles is expected to be against his mandatory challenger Pulev, with the UK still the priority location.

Fury is placed to face Wilder again in a third WBC title fight, while Dillian Whyte has also arranged a mandatory shot at the WBC belt by February 2021.

0:33 ‘AJ really wants to uplift the community’ ‘AJ wants to uplift the community’

0:27 Chisora warns AJ about Pulev Chisora warns AJ about Pulev

“In our minds [Joshua vs Pulev] happens in November,” said Hearn.

“We know that Deontay Wilder’s side are working on the Fury fight. We have Dillian Whyte hopefully fighting at our headquarters in August against Alexander Povetkin.

“There are talks to stage the Pulev fight around November. That’s the fight that is next. It’s the IBF mandatory.

“We want to make sure that, when a Joshua-Fury fight does happen, it is for all the belts. The undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.”

Hearn previously explained the breakthrough in talks to pit Joshua against Fury: “It’s fair to state that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“[There’s] a great deal to overcome for the time being. We’re relocating the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to proceed.

“The point of Fury, Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.”