Anthony Joshua injury? Charles Martin ‘ready’ if opportunity arises to step in | Boxing News

Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

Anthony Joshua’s knee drawback is being monitored by Charles Martin who’s subsequent in line to combat Kubrat Pulev for the IBF belt, if Britain’s unified champion is dominated out by way of damage.

Joshua has performed down health considerations after being pictured on crutches with a brace on his left knee, with promoter Eddie Hearn suggesting he will likely be sidelined for not less than 4 weeks forward of his subsequent world heavyweight title combat towards Pulev, the IBF’s obligatory challenger.

But American Martin, who’s ranked at No 2 by the IBF, is holding a detailed eye on Joshua’s situation as he can be subsequent in line to face Pulev for the IBF belt, if Joshua was not match sufficient to fulfil his title defence.

Martin misplaced the IBF title to Joshua in 2016

Martin KO’d Gerald Washington final day trip

Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing, who promote Martin, advised Sky Sports: “If Joshua is injured and may’t defend on a compulsory foundation, and the title turns into vacant, we’ll combat Pulev for the vacant title.

“Charles Martin is match, prepared and ready for that opportunity. We’ve been ready for the opportunity for a very long time.

“We were actually reading all about Joshua-Fury, and then thinking to ourselves that the IBF would then vacate the IBF title, because he didn’t do his mandatory. He’s already had exceptions. We would then demand the IBF vacate the title and allow Pulev to fight for Joshua’s vacant title.”

Joshua took the IBF title from Martin with a second-round stoppage win in 2016, however ‘Prince Charles’ has received 5 of his subsequent six fights, together with a knockout win over Gerald Washington in an IBF eliminator in February.

Asked whether or not the IBF would implement Pulev towards Martin, Margules advised Sky Sports: “That’s for the IBF, however the guidelines don’t give a medical exception for a compulsory.

“I think Charles could beat Pulev. I think Charles could beat Joshua if they fought again. I think Charles is a totally different fighter today than he was when he went over and fought Joshua.”