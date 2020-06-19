Anthony Joshua: IBF ‘flexible’ over time frame for mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev | Boxing News



















Eddie Hearn looking at ‘smaller venues’ to stage Joshua vs Pulev

Anthony Joshua won’t have a “firm date” imposed by the IBF for his mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev as talks carry on over a venue for the fight.

Before Joshua can meet Tyson Fury in a undisputed heavyweight championship fight in 2021, with financial terms already agreed, that he must create a mandatory defence against Pulev which has been delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk can be breathing down Joshua’s neck while WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte is a result of challenge for Fury’s belt by February 2021.

A statement from the IBF to Sky Sports reads: “Given the current circumstances we are being flexible.

“It is difficult to place a firm date on mandatory obligations right now.

“Everyone is working hard to get things going with boxing again and hopefully everything will be on track soon.”

Joshua-Pulev was originally scheduled for June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, an initial fight on British soil in couple of years for the IBF, WBA and WBO champion.

Staging the fight behind-closed-doors has been ruled out and a “smaller venue” in the UK, with a potential date in November, is currently being considered by promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Our absolute priority is to stage the fight in the UK,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“It would be great for sports finding its way back, and businesses coming back, to have a world heavyweight title fight occurring on these shores.

“We’ve had interest from the Middle East, the Far East, yet for anything official from Croatia but they show interest too.

“But we’d like to complete it [in the UK]. We are starting to look at venues that are smaller.

“There is the chance of us staging the AJ fight in britain. I don’t believe it will be nowadays.

“If we can acquire some kind of number together [for a potential crowd] we can create an exclusive event to keep this fight in britain.”

Pulev’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank told Sky Sports: “Eddie told me in regards to the possibility of carrying it out at the Royal Albert Hall with 1,000 people.

“Well-spaced, serving a meal and drinks. Getting a gate by making it a prestigious ticket to have.”

Joshua was pictured with a brace over his left knee and had a crutch when he spoke at a recently available Black Lives Matter march, but Hearn played down injury fears, insisting the unified champion will only be sidelined for a few weeks.

The Bulgarian challenger has begun preparations for the fight and fully expects to travel to the united kingdom.

“Kubrat is getting ready for him,” Pulev’s manager Ivalyo Gotsev told Sky Sports.

“The longer it takes, greater punishment, because Kubrat is in beast mode. He is training, he is preparing with one focus, a very important factor in mind – AJ.

“We’re basically waiting for the UK and London to reopen and start sports back. Ultimately that’s where this fight is heading. They said it repeatedly. I personally don’t think that they ever had any means to do anything, anywhere else.”

Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who’s now Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger, insists that his opportunity must come before Joshua vs Fury.

“Either Joshua fights Usyk first or fights Fury without the WBO belt,” his promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works along with Eddie Hearn, told Sky Sports.