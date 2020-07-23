Anthony Joshua felt ‘deeply’ about George Floyd’s death and has sought to educate himself more about Black Lives Matter movement | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua reiterated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Anthony Joshua admits he felt “deeply” about George Floyd’s death and has sought to educate himself even more about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Britain’s unified heavyweight champion reiterated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after attending a protest in his hometown of Watford following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May.

Joshua also voiced his backing for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding, who have called for an end to racial inequality in recent weeks.

“Shout out to Lewis Hamilton, shout out to Michael,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“I just see myself in a position as a young black man that when something happens, just due to the colour of someone’s skin, it’s possible it can happen to me and that’s why I feel it deeply.

4:37 Michael Holding says education is key to eradicating racism in society Michael Holding says education is key to eradicating racism in society

“That’s why I feel it with a little more passion. For everyone to see what happened now on an iPhone or their computer screen, it makes it sit home a little bit more.”

Joshua had issued a post on social media, defending the wording of a speech he gave at the march, and admitted that he has sought greater understanding of the Black Lives Matter message.

“During this period I’ve learned so much,” he said. “I’ve had to educate myself and it’s a new topic for me. I learnt that speaking out is important as well.

I believe all lives matter. Right now, the Black Lives Matter community are really calling for help, so I’m rallying for the African-Caribbean community. Anthony Joshua

“But I think where my strengths are is finding solutions. Rather than continue to be vocal and outwardly spoken, I think there’s some highly educated people who do that as a profession, who can present their words better than me.

“I believe all lives matter. Right now, the Black Lives Matter community are really calling for help, so I’m rallying for the African-Caribbean community. We’re going to make a positive change, because it’s just about being valuable members of society.”