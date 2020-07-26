Anthony Joshua dismisses injury fears as he prepares to prime his KO power on sparring partners | Boxing News



















Anthony Joshua has actually dismissed any sticking around fears about a knee injury and will begin looking for sparring partners to prime his power for next challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Britain’s merged heavyweight champ was envisioned on crutches in June, triggering issues that he may not be fit enough to protect his world titles versus Pulev this year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn firmly insisted Joshua had actually ‘modified’ the knee, which would not need surgical treatment, and Joshua has actually cleaned up any staying doubts with an upgrade on his physical fitness.

“The knee is as good as it can be,” Joshua informed Sky Sports “I remain in complete training. I didn’t stop training even when I had the knee.

“I’m sure many of my social media followers saw me on the heavy bag sitting down. I’m standing up now.”

Joshua will protect his WBA, IBF and WBO belts versus Kubrat Pulev

A date and a place are yet to be validated for the Joshua-Pulev battle, which is anticipated to be staged in the closing months of the year in the UK.

The IBF have actually imposed Pulev as their obligatory opposition, however the governing body validated last month that they had actually not yet enforced a due date for their title defence to be satisfied.

A declaration from the IBF to Sky Sports stated: “Given the existing situations we are being versatile.

“It is hard to put a company date on obligatory commitments at the minute.

“Everyone is working hard to get things going with boxing again and hopefully everything will be on track soon.”

But Joshua has actually begun to heighten his preparations for Pulev and will quickly be thinking about a list of possible fighters who can simulate the Bulgarian’s design.

The 30- year-old normally bases his training school in Sheffield

Joshua has actually sparred in the past with a variety of increasing potential customers and existing competitors, and prepared in the American trio of Bryant Jennings, Andrew Tabiti and Timothy Moten for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

“I’m on two feet and I’m sure we can start sparring, so I’ll be looking for some sparring partners in about a week or two to start training camp,” stated Joshua.