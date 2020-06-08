Anthony Joshua defends speech at Black Lives Matter protest | Boxing News

James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
Last Updated: 08/06/20 8:40am
Anthony Joshua has defended the wording of a speech that he gave at a Black Lives Matter march at the week-end.
Joshua took to social media to suggest that footage of his speech have been edited out of context. The first line of his tweet ended in an expletive: “If you imagine I’m a racist —.
“If you watch the whole video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.
“I personally spoke from the heart concerning the Watford community, ideas people personally investing seven figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African/Caribbean community.
“Shops are not the issue here.
“Before you talk [negatively] you better boycott racism.
“I said what I said and I will act to make change.”
The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion marched in his hometown on Saturday.
He wore a knee brace and had a crutch supporting an injury but has insisted that it will not affect him long-term.
Joshua said during his speech at the Black Lives Matter protest: “We can no longer relax and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another individual – centered on what? Only their skin colour.
“We need certainly to speak out in peaceful demonstrations – just like today, so done well Watford.
“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.”
Joshua went on to express: “The virus has been declared a pandemic. This is out of control. And I’m perhaps not talking about COVID-19. The virus I’m referring to is called racism.
“We stand united against a virus which has been instrumental in taking lives of the young, old, rich, poor; a virus which is unapologetic and spreads across all sectors.”