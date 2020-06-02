Anthony Joshua could be forced to face Filip Hrgovic in future if Croatian continues destructive rise | Boxing News



















Filip Hrgovic says he is prepared to tackle ‘large names’ at heavyweight

Filip Hrgovic would take a struggle towards Anthony Joshua “tomorrow” however should drive himself right into a place the place “no-one can get away”, says promoter Nisse Sauerland.

Britain’s unified champion will make the following defence of his world heavyweight titles towards Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s necessary challenger, however Hrgovic has already risen to No 6 in the IBF rankings after 10 victories.

The Croatian is supremely assured that he could topple Joshua now, however his promotional staff have questioned whether or not the WBA, IBF and WBO title holder would welcome a struggle towards Hrgovic, who has earned a fame as a ruthless puncher.

Anthony Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles

“He was sparring the likes of David Haye at a very early age,” Nisse Sauerland instructed Sky Sports. “He’s been in the WSB (World Series of Boxing), he is been in the Olympics. As far as pedigree goes, he is received an A+.

“As far as ambitions go, it’s backed up by that pedigree. He believes he can beat Joshua – and so do we. But it’s just a question of getting those fights, and we will. We just have to be patient and plan our route effectively.

He needs to get into a position where no-one can get away from fighting him. Nisse Sauerland on Filip Hrgovic

“If the Joshua struggle got here tomorrow, he’d take it for the appropriate situations, however I’ve mentioned this 1,000,000 occasions: ‘why would they struggle him?’ He wants to get right into a place the place no-one can get away from combating him.

“Filip will just come at you. Sometimes with heavyweights, maybe they don’t have that malice, that naturally aggressive nature, which he does.”

Hrgovic has additionally boosted his standing with the WBC, having made two defences of his WBC worldwide title, and could flip his consideration to the WBC belt, which is at present held by Tyson Fury.

But Dillian Whyte has earned his standing because the necessary challenger for Fury by February 2021, which means that Hrgovic would once more have to wait his flip for a world title struggle.

“I would say that we’re keeping our options open,” mentioned Sauerland.

“Within two to three fights, then it will become apparent which route we go.

Dillian Whyte is necessary challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC belt

“If it’s the WBC, we have to be mindful of the fact that Dillian Whyte is the mandatory.”