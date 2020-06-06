Anthony Joshua attends Black Lives Matter protest in Watford | Boxing News



















1:35



World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

Anthony Joshua rallied together with his Watford community at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday despite needing crutches to aid an ongoing injury.

The unified world heavyweight champion marched through the streets of his hometown before speaking to the gathering at a park, where that he read a poem from another Watford local and friend.

It was one of many BLM protests over the UK on Saturday, inspite of the government health secretary Matt Hancock warning against the demonstrations because of the risks to coronavirus social distancing measures.

In a speech shared via his official Instagram account, 30-year-old Joshua said: “We can no longer relax and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another person – predicated on what? Only their skin colour.

“We need certainly to speak out in peaceful demonstrations – just like today, so congratulations Watford.

“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.”

Joshua wore all black, including one black leather glove and a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and was one of many those who spoke at the gathering.

Of the apparent injury, Joshua’s spokeperson told the Daily Mail: “Anthony felt a slight twinge in his knee whilst training.

“The brace is a precautionary measure on the advice of physios. It will be further checked by his doctors but there is no immediate concern.”