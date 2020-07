Anthony Joshua satisfied Tyson Fury in Marbella

Anthony Joshua has actually insisted his entertaining meeting with Tyson Fury in the vacation resort of Marbella was not prepared and came minutes after chuckling with his competitor’s fans.

Joshua informed Sky Sports News: “He could not go out the vehicle and use me a beverage!

“It wasn’t prepared! He was simply driving down the strip!

” I do not understand how he identified me since I was using my mask.”

More follows …