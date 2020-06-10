Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed terms for a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua might face Tyson Fury within the close to future

Anthony Joshua has reached an settlement with Tyson Fury on a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain’s rival champions have been holding talks over an undisputed world heavyweight title combat and have thrashed out preliminary terms for two blockbuster battles.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn completely advised Sky Sports News. “There remains to be a lot to beat. We are venues and dates.

“We have the Dillian Whyte obligatory which is due earlier than this combat.

“It’s honest to say [Joshua and Fury] are in settlement concerning the monetary terms of the combat.

“We’ve been speaking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s facet that every one the main points on the construction of the deal is accepted from our facet. And it’s from Fury’s facet, as properly.

“We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“So much to beat within the meantime. We’re shifting in the suitable path. I’m assured that each guys have giving their blessing for the combat to go forward.”

More to observe…