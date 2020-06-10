Home Top Stories Anthony Joshua agrees two-fight deal to face Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua agrees two-fight deal to face Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

By
Jackson Delong
-

































Anthony Joshua agrees two-fight deal to face Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn | The Independent







Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed the preliminary phrases of a two-fight deal which might symbolize probably the most seismic contests within the historical past of British heavyweight boxing.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn advised Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.”

More follows…

Download the brand new Independent Premium app

Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this text

Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription right this moment.



Source link

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am