Anthony Joshua agrees two-fight deal to face Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed the preliminary phrases of a two-fight deal which might symbolize probably the most seismic contests within the historical past of British heavyweight boxing.
“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn advised Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.”
More follows…
