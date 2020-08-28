Anthony Huber: 26-year-old man killed in Kenosha shooting tried to protect those around him, his girlfriend says

“He pushed me out of the way, like he was telling me to run off, and I tried to grab him,” Hannah Gittings informed CNN. “I should have been there, but there was going to be no changing his mind.”
Police have actually called 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a suspect in the shooting and he now deals with murder charges in addition to a felony charge for tried murder. A criminal problem recognized the other victim as Joseph D. Rosenbaum and a 3rd individual, Gaige P. Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm.
Gittings says Huber gone for the armed person to protect her and individuals close by.
“He did a … heroic thing.”
According to a criminal problem, Huber grabbed the suspect’s weapon with his hand while holding the skateboard in the other. As Huber tried to get the weapon, the suspect pointed it at his body and fired one round, the problemsays Huber was seen incredible away and after that fell to the ground. He passed away from his gunshot injury, according to the problem.
Gittings says Huber was “completely indescribable” and waited his beliefs and convictions.
“He did not deserve to die,” Gittings stated. “This kid …