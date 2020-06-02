Anthony Grainger: police misconduct case over shooting collapses | Police

The companion of an unarmed black man who was shot lifeless by police has mentioned she is “genuinely devastated” following the collapse of misconduct proceedings towards the police chief who led the botched operation.

Anthony Grainger, 36, was shot by means of the chest as he sat in a automotive within the village of Culcheth, Cheshire, by an armed police officer generally known as “Q9” in March 2012.

Detectives believed Grainger and two others have been planning to carry up a grocery store and had entry to firearms on the night of three March 2012.

However, no weapons have been discovered within the purple Audi and a choose final yr discovered Greater Manchester police (GMP) completely accountable for his demise on account of severe flaws in its operation.

Steven Heywood, the power’s former assistant chief constable, was on account of face misconduct proceedings this week over proof he gave to Judge Thomas Teague QC’s inquiry into Grainger’s demise.

However, the fees have been dropped on Tuesday after GMP mentioned it might provide no proof towards him.

The power’s barrister, Gerry Boyle QC, instructed the listening to, which happened over video-link, that it might be “unfair” to proceed as it might not have entry to redacted materials, together with proof given throughout closed session on the public inquiry in 2017.

Dismissing the allegations, the chair of the panel, Nahied Asjad, criticised GMP for its dealing with of the proceedings. She mentioned: “Mr Grainger’s family, Mr Heywood and the public have been let down by the appropriate authority in this case and we note there was no contrition or apology to anyone in what was said on their behalf this morning.”

Grainger’s companion, Gail Hadfield-Grainger, instructed the Guardian she was “genuinely, genuinely devastated” by the result. “GMP have offered no evidence to save their embarrassment – not for the public’s interest, not for the people involved, not for anybody else but themselves and this is why they’re in this mess in the first place,” she mentioned.

Marina Schofield, Grainger’s mom, mentioned: “Yet again, our family and the public have been let down by GMP, and as noted by the chair there was no ‘apology or contrition’ by GMP. This continues to undermine public confidence in the police force.”

Heywood, who retired in 2018 following criticism of his proof, admitted that he didn’t initially inform the inquiry that entries in his firearms log have been made retrospectively.

The log, which contained inaccurate details about Grainger’s earlier convictions, was alleged to have been made to “retrospectively justify” Heywood’s choice to authorise a firearms operation carried out within the days main as much as the father-of-two’s demise.