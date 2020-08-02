Anthony Davis lays an egg, Sixers crumble without Joel Embiid, T.J. Warren hangs 53 in Day 3 of NBA restart

Watch Now:

T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76 ers

Day 3 of the NBA restart in Orlando is in the books, and neitherNo 1 seed has actually been clinched. The Lakers had an opportunity to do so in the West with a win, however they lost the Raptors, which likewise kept the Bucks from clinching in theEast Toronto continues to appear like a genuine risk to return to the Finals when damn near everybody counted them out the 2nd Kawhi Leonard left.

Here’s the complete set of arises from Saturday’s bubble action, followed by 5 primary takeaways:

Heat 125, Nuggets 105 (box score)

Thunder 110, Jazz 94 (box score)

Clippers 126, Pelicans 103 (box score)

Pacers 127, 76ers 121 (box score)

Raptors 107, Lakers 92 (box score)

LeBron, A.D. lay an egg

LeBron’s numbers vs. Toronto looked fine by the end: 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 helps on 7-for-15 shooting. But he wasn’t on his video game. Offensively, that makes 2 straight difficult getaways for James, who is now an integrated 13- for-34 (38 percent) from the field in the bubble.

Davis, on the other hand, was a ghost onSaturday After scoring 34 points in the Lakers’ bubble opener, he just took 7 shots versus Toronto, linking on 2 of them. He ended up with 14 points due to the fact that he went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line; in truth, the very same thing conserved him versus the Clippers, when he went 16- for-17 from the line however just 8-for-19 …