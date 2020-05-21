Antarctica: tiny algae turning snow green ‘could create new ecosystem’ – video | World news

Antarctica is turning green because of the local weather disaster and the phenomenon is doubtlessly providing sustenance to different species, based on the primary large-scale algae map of the peninsular by University of Cambridge scientists.

The map identifies 1,679 separate blooms of green snow algae, which collectively cowl an space of 1.9 sq km, equating to a carbon sink of about 479 tonnes a 12 months. This is equal to the emissions of about 875,000 petrol automotive journeys within the UK, although in international phrases it’s too small to make a lot of a distinction to the planet’s carbon price range