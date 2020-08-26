Antarctica ice shelves vulnerable to meltwater that could cut ice ‘like a knife,’ study finds By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: SUBMIT IMAGE: A nest of chinstrap penguins collect on Anvers Island, Antarctica



By Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Meltwater could weaken the walls of ice keeping back Antarctica’s glaciers, researchers reported on Wednesday, a finding that highlights issue about the capacity for a considerable water level increase.

The ice shelves, formed over countless years, function as dams to avoid much of the continent’s snow and ice from streaming towards the ocean.

Scientists discovered that about 60% of the ice rack location is vulnerable to a procedure call hydrofracturing, in which meltwater leaks into the shelves’ crevasses, a few of which are numerous meters deep, and sets off collapse.

“This meltwater is heavier than ice, so it can penetrate through the entire ice thickness, just like a knife,” stated environment researcher Ching-Yao Lai atColombia University

It’s uncertain the length of time such a procedure may take. Antarctic weather condition is extremely variable, making it challenging for researchers to figure out just how much of a function is being played by human-caused environment modification.

Lai stated, nevertheless, that previous research study recommended meltwater could cover the ice shelves in about a century.

The brand-new study, released in …