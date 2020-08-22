Antarctic winds trigger rare snowfall across southeast Australia By Reuters





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Antarctic air reaching Australia’s south east activated snowfall down to low elevations across a number of states on Saturday, with many individuals out taking pleasure in the rare occasion in spite of wild winds and heavy snow that closed some roadways.

Pictures of snowy towns and landscapes across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, the Australia Capital Territory and the island state of Tasmania flooded social networks as residents hurried to catch the surprise early springsnowfall

“We’ve seen light #snow make it to #Canberra today, and yes even heard a few rogue flakes landed on Parliament House,” in the country’s capital, the Bureau of Meteorology stated in a Twitter post.

Over one metre (3.3 feet) of snow had actually fallen in a variety of alpine areas, and the winter would likely stay for a number of days, the bureau stated.

“It’s awesome,” Raj Kumar informed theSeven Network Kumar had actually taken a trip from Sydney with his household to see the snow in the town of Oberon in NSW’s Blue Mountains, a location that was under hazard from prevalent bushfires in 2015.

“I think it’s better than Perisher Valley,” describing a popular snow resort about a four-hour drive south ofOberon