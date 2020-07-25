Antarctic Star Compact Mini Refrigerator Separate Freezer, Small Fridge Double 2-Door Adjustable Removable Retro Stainless Steel Shelves Garage Camper Basement/Dorm/Office 3.2 cu ft Silver



Our refrigerator includes a freezer compartment and two slide-out glass shelves, along with a bottle storage and a can dispenser built into the interior of the door. It offers ample storage space.

Techinal Parameters:

*Capacity: 3.2 cu ft

*Unit dimension: 19.2*19.9*33.5 inches

*Temperature range: 32°F to 50°F/ Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F.

*What’s inside: Tray x 1 ; ice cube tray x1; Ice shovel x 1 Removable glass shelf x 2

Temperature Ranges – By turning the thermostat knob, the range of the refrigerator temperature control is form position 1 the cold to 7 the coldest. Refrigerator compartment 32′ to 50′ F, / Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F

Classic Design -This fridge is designed with a sleek black and white exterior that adds a classy touch. It can match any of your furniture,perfect for the home, dorm rooms, small office spaces, garages, workshops,and more.

Multi-Function Storage-Double Door Design, freezer compartment can be used for storing frozen foods or making Ice cubes. The door offers a spot for your favorite canned beverages.There are fresh fruits you like to eat in the drawer, sweet ice cream in the frozen area.

Removable Glass Shelf-The glass shelf and drawer separate fruit and vegetable.It can separate your different types of food.A removable slide-out glass shelf provides more ways to organize your storage needs.