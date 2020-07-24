Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler-85 Can Mini Fridge Glass Door for Soda Beer Wine Stainless Steel Glass Door Small Drink Dispenser Machine Digital Display for Home, Office Bar,2.3cu.ft



Price: $169.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 23:47:08 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Do you like both delicious, beer, soda, wine? How can you keep both at just the perfect temperature for chilling?

If you want to your beer or soda to have a good taste, Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator provides plenty of storage for your favorite snacks and drinks, it’s ideal for your entertaining or retail merchandising needs. Unlike many budget beverage refrigerators, theblack frame beverage refrigerator utilizes premium features and design to provide a sleek showcase that will be centerpiece of any space.With its powerful compressor and internal air-cooled system, this beverage refrigerator creates an evenly-cooled space ensuring consistent temperatures throughout the beverage refrigerator.

Antarctic Star Wine Cooler



The Antarctic Star Beverage Cooler is ideal for any space, to keep all drinks at their coolest. The free-standing cooler has a transparent glass door with a black frame for constant beverage viewing pleasure. Its sleek, black exterior and white LED interior light bulb allow you to see your beverages, day or night. You can conveniently store several standardized soda, water, and beer cans, or wine.Clear reversible double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled. Recessed handle for easy getting drinks in and out. The powerful compressor based cooling system ensures optimum beer and beverage temperature. High efficiency and fast refrigeration, keeps food fresh. Make your life a whole lot easier, your party guests a whole lot happier, your thirst quenched a whole lot faster, and buy one today!

Feature



Dual-Pane Glass Door

Tight seal Keep your wine at a steady temperature, and the Double tempered glass protects you red wine temperature. Give your top wines a stable temperature.

Stainless steel Shelves

Don’t worry about the shelves. Sturdy, Removable, adjustable racks let you keep almost any size can or bottle in this beverage cooler. Arrange your collection of wine, beer and unusual containers any way you like.

Soft LED Light

Soft purple LED lights light up the corner of your room, at the same time, you can clearly see the amount of red wine in your wine cooler. This wine cabinet can be used with your furniture to make your room more stylish.

Efficient Cooling System

The inside fan helps to evenly circulate the cold air to every corner to achieve the cooling effect. The three-dimensional air-cooling cycle system ensures that each corner of the wine cabinet maintains a constant temperature of ±1 °C.

Low noise

Our Service

Antarctic Star provide 12 months maintenance, one month replacement for this Beverage Refrigerator. If there is any problem with the product, we will try to give a 100% satisfied solution.

Solid, CFC-free polyurethane foam insulation Rated Power: 65W

Temperature Range: 40º – 64ºF

Unit Dimensions: 16.9 x 18.1 x 29.1 inch

Weight: Net: 48 lbs., Gross: 46 lbs. lbs.

Fashion and 85 can of Large Capacity beverages refrigerator.



The freestanding Antarctic Star Wine Cellar is perfect for a kitchen, home bar, or family room.

The Anatarctic Star give you the best temperature and taste, low noise, even during sleep time will not bother you. Whether your preference is for beer, soda, digital display screens that can be adjusted to any temperature you want, perfect drink.

Holds 85 can standard 350 ml bottles, big capacity.

Black steel door frame,tetal texture,elegant appearance.

The perfect wine chiller with adjustable temperature range of 41º – 64ºF (5º – 18ºC)

Quiet, vibration-free operation will not disturb sediment.

Perfect for Parties



Our Beverage Cooler is the perfect “party guest” to any social gathering. The cooler gets cold quickly and stays cold, so your party never has to stop. Supply your thirsty friends with refreshing beverages, good times, and be the optimal entertainer for every event you host.

Touch Screen



An control panel and digital display let you easily set and monitor temperatures in the two. The digital control panel has a temperature range of 41°F- 61°F degree Fahrenheit. It’s located on the exterior of the unit, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing the temperature of your wine when making adjustments.

ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT-3-grade temperature control knob.Working temperature range is 40°F- 61°F. This temperature ensuring your beverages are perfectly frosty.

DOUBLE GLASS DOOR-Double-pane tempered glass door and air tight seal ensures maximum insulation.Clear double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled

ESSECTIVE BEVERAGE COOLER-This beverage refrigerator runs on a powerful but quiet compressor. Soft LED light making it easier to find a drink.The shelf is removable and can control the interior space.

WARRANTE POLICY -Free replacement or parts guarantee for any quality problem within 90 days, Satisfaction guaranteed.