Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler – 60 Can Mini Fridge Glass Door for Soda Beer or Wine – 32°F- 61°F Small Drink Dispenser Machine Adjustable Removable for Home, Office or Bar, 1.6cu.ft.



Price: $129.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 03:36:37 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Do you like both delicious, beer, soda, wine? How can you keep both at just the perfect temperature for chilling?

If you want to your beer or soda to have a good taste, Antarctic Star 1.6cu.Ft. Beverage Refrigerator provides plenty of storage for your favorite snacks and drinks, it’s ideal for your entertaining or retail merchandising needs. Unlike many budget beverage refrigerators, the 60 can black frame beverage refrigerator utilizes premium features and design to provide a sleek showcase that will be centerpiece of any space.Double glass door-double-pane tempered glass door and air tight seal ensures maximum insulation.Clear double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled. With its powerful compressor and internal air-cooled system, this beverage refrigerator creates an evenly-cooled space ensuring consistent temperatures throughout the beverage refrigerator. Knob 7 temperature selection, the maximum temperature up to 0 degrees Celsius.

Antarctic Star Wine Cooler



The Antarctic Star Beverage Cooler is ideal for any space, to keep all drinks at their coolest. The free-standing cooler has a transparent glass door with a black frame for constant beverage viewing pleasure. Its sleek, black exterior and white LED interior light bulb allow you to see your beverages, day or night. You can conveniently store several standardized soda, water, and beer cans, or wine.Clear reversible double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled. Recessed handle for easy getting drinks in and out. The powerful compressor based cooling system ensures optimum beer and beverage temperature. High efficiency and fast refrigeration, keeps food fresh. Make your life a whole lot easier, your party guests a whole lot happier, your thirst quenched a whole lot faster, and buy one today!

Our Service

Antarctic Star provide 12 months maintenance, one month replacement for this Beverage Refrigerator. If there is any problem with the product, we will try to give a 100% satisfied solution.

Control Means: Mechanical control Foaming: C5H10 Refrigerant: R600a

Refrigeration Type: Compressor Refrigerator Temperature Zone: Single-Zone Temperature Control: Adjustable Thermostat

Net capacity: 1.6 cu ft / 46L Noise Level (dB): 38 dB

The lowest temperature : 0 degrees Celsius(Knob 7 temperature selection)

Fashion and 60 can of Large Capacity beverages refrigerator.



The freestanding Antarctic Star Beverages Refrigerator. is perfect for a kitchen, home bar, or family room.

The door swing direction is also reversible for customization to your specific requirements. Clear reversible door swing can be quickly and easily adjusted for opening from either the left or right-hand side and is easy to see what drinks are being chilled.

Holds 60 Can standard soda 220ml or 17 bottle 750ml wine, big capacity.

Maintains the perfect temperature for beer and soda.

Advanced Temperature Controls, Your wines will always be at the perfect temperature as the cooler can be programmed anywhere between 6°C to 14°C (40°F to 61°F)

temperature controls and LCD display Soft interior lighting with on/off control double glass door

Product Size (L x W x H ):17.5 x 18.6 x 19.6 inch (445*470*498mm) Weight: 36.5KG

Rated Voltage/Frequency: 115V/60Hz Input power: 80W

Adjustable Temperature



The control panel has a temperature range of 40°F- 61°F degree Fahrenheit. It’s located on the exterior of the unit, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing the temperature of your beer when making adjustments. The largest beverages refrigerator is equipped with a touch panel, it have a rotating temperature button that can be adjusted to the temperature you want.

No Noise



Just 38 db, low noise and vibration, will not disturb sediment. Energy-efficient cooling system, to minimize the vibration effect and noise. So you can fall asleep in a quiet environment without worrying about the noise that will affect you. this wine chiller is also perfect for use at the office, it won’t affect your work.

Feature



Dual-Pane Glass Door

Tight seal Keep your wine at a steady temperature, and the dual-pane glass Protects against light and room temperature. Give your top wines a stable and natural environment.

Stainless steel Shelves

Don’t worry about the shelves. Sturdy, Removable, adjustable racks let you keep almost any size can or bottle in this beverage cooler. Arrange your collection of soda, beer and unusual containers any way you like.

Soft LED Light

Soft purple LED lights light up the corner of your room, at the same time, you can clearly see the amount of red wine in your wine cooler. This wine cabinet can be used with your furniture to make your room more stylish.

Efficient Cooling System

The inside fan helps to evenly circulate the cold air to every corner to achieve the cooling effect. The three-dimensional air-cooling cycle system ensures that each corner of the wine cabinet maintains a constant temperature of ±1 °C.

BIG STORAGE-1.6 Cu. Ft. capacity holds up to 60 12-oz. cans in this beverage refrigerator. Mini size fit for everywhere, especially, perfect for your playroom, small kitchen and office.

ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT-3-grade temperature control knob.Working temperature range is 32°F- 61°F. This temperature ensuring your beverages are perfectly frosty.

DOUBLE GLASS DOOR-Double-pane tempered glass door and air tight seal ensures maximum insulation.Clear double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled

ESSECTIVE BEVERAGE COOLER-This beverage refrigerator runs on a powerful but quiet compressor. Soft LED light making it easier to find a drink.The shelf is removable and can control the interior space.

WARRANTE POLICY -Free replacement or parts guarantee for any quality problem within 90 days, Satisfaction guaranteed.