Antarctic Star Beverage Refrigerator Cooler – 100 Can Mini Fridge Glass Door for Soda Beer or Wine – Glass Door Small Drink Dispenser Machine Adjustable Clear Front for Home, Office or Bar, 3.2cu.ft.

Our beverage refrigerators are specifically designed to not just preserve but to age your beverage. brings out its true characteristics and full flavor potential. While not everyone’s home or budget may be equipped to handle placing and purchasing a large beverages cellar, everybody’s home can have a beverage refrigerator! beverage cooler offer one of the most affordable and efficient means of drink storing.Not only are freestanding wine coolers inexpensive compared to either a refrigerator or a wine cellar to buy, they also boast a low-cost maintenance plan.

Features & Specifications

Maintains the perfect temperature for beer and soda

Low noise – advanced cooling system

Soft interior lighting with on/off control

Free-Standing Design for Floor, Table or Countertop Placement

Reinforced Glass Door with Air-Tight Seal

Solid, CFC-free polyurethane foam insulation

Temperature Range: 40º – 61ºF

Unit Dimensions: 17.5 x 31.5 x 19.7 inches

Weight: Net: 48.5 lbs., Gross: 60.62 lbs.

BIG STORAGE-3.2 Cu. Ft. capacity holds up t100 12-oz. cans in this beverage refrigerator. Mini size fit for everywhere, especially, perfect for your playroom, small kitchen and office.

TOUCH PANEL DIGITAL TEMPERATURWE-Large digital display for quick monitoring and setting of any temperature. Equipped with automatic lock function. Working temperature range is 40°F- 61°F. This temperature ensuring your beverages are perfectly frosty.

DOUBLE GLASS DOOR-Double-pane tempered glass door and air tight seal ensures maximum insulation.Clear double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled.

ESSECTIVE BEVERAGE COOLER-This beverage refrigerator runs on a powerful but quiet compressor. Soft LED light making it easier to find a drink.The shelf is removable and can control the interior space.

WARRANTE POLICY -Free replacement or parts guarantee for any quality problem within 90 days, Satisfaction guaranteed.