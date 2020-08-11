Antarctic Star 15″ Wine Cooler Beverage Refrigerator Beer Mini Fridge 28 Bottles Dual Zone Built-in Freestanding Stainless Steel Double-Layer Tempered Digital Temperature Memory Function Glass Door



Do you like both delicious, rich red wines and crisp, light white wines? How can you keep both at just the perfect temperature for chilling?

If you want your wine to have a good taste, If you’re a wine connoisseur and need a way to keep your favorite flavors handy and within easy reach, then the New bottle compressor wine cooler is just what you need. Designed for new and advanced collectors alike, this wine cooler chills your best options to an ideal temperature. With lots of amenities and a handsome design, this unit is a great choice! Here, combines style and practicality to present a wine cooler that accentuates any setting.

Antarctic Star Wine Cooler



The appearance is full of fashionable feeling, add color to your furniture, Wine refrigerators are specifically designed to not just preserve but to age your wine. Storing and aging wine properly, brings out its true characteristics and full flavor potential. While not everyone’s home or budget may be equipped to handle placing and purchasing a large wine cellar, everybody’s home can have a wine refrigerator! From the casual wine enthusiast to the wine expert, wine cooler refrigerators offer one of the most affordable and efficient means of wine storing and wine aging on the market. With a controlled environment perfectly suited to meet the needs of both young and aged wine, a wine refrigerator not only protects and stores wine but does so efficiently and affordably.

Low noise

Maintains the perfect temperature for red and white wines.

Efficient compressor cooling system

Low noise, low vibration – will not disturb sediment

Touch controls and LCD display

Soft interior lighting with on/off control

double glass door

Temperature range: 5-12℃(41-54℉) for upper zone,12-20℃(54-68℉) for lower zone

Unit Dimensions: 14.96″ x 22.75″ x 34.25″ (W380 x D578 x H870 mm)

Weight: Net: 88.18 lbs. (40kg), Gross: 97.0 lbs. (44kg)

Net capacity: 85L Without sliding roll-out: 28 bottles

Fashion and 28 Bottles of Large Capacity Wine Cooler



The freestanding Antarctic Star Wine Cellar is perfect for a kitchen, home bar, or family room.

The Anatarctic Star give you the best temperature and taste, low noise, even during sleep time will not bother you. Whether your preference is for white, red, rose, sparkling, or dessert wines, the Antarctic Star wine cooler keeps all your wines ideally chilled and ready to enjoy. It also cools beer and soda, digital display screens that can be adjusted to any temperature you want, perfect wine cooler.

Holds 28 standard 750ml bottles, big capacity.

Stainless steel door frame,tetal texture,elegant appearance.

More convenient use of stainless steel door handle.

The perfect dual zone wine chiller with adjustable temperature.

Quiet, vibration-free operation will not disturb sediment.

Dual Zone Wine Cooler



Featuring dual cooling zones, you can set the temperature independently by touching the control panel.The upper zone is good for semi-sweet wine, sparking/Champagne,dry wine,semi-dry white wine. While the lower one is perfectly for storing sweet wine, semi-dry red wine ,brandy, dry red wine

Stylish stainless steel look



A whole piece of stainless steel door frame, more beautiful and stylish look. No gaps, no stitching.The interior is lit by soft blue LED lighting that showcases your wine collection when you are entertaining friends and family! There are six beech wood racks inside, designed to hold your wine bottles while allowing air to circulate freely around them.

Feature



Locked Design

The built-in universal hexagon bolt lock guarding your cooler, so only you can manage your cooler storage space, it will so terrible if kids playing with your cooler or frequent opening with temperature changing and affect your wines.

Automatic Lock Function

If there is no any operation with digital control for 3 minutes, it will be locked automatically.Protect the well-set program from being disrupted due to accidentally operation. Press “+” and “-” at the same time until you hear a “beep”. This indicates the control panel is unlocked.

Dual-Pane Glass Door

Tight seal Keep your wine at a steady temperature, and the dual-pane glass Protects room temperature. Give your top wines a stable and natural environment.

Stainless steel handle

With a length of 45cm , the handle provides you the ultra convenient to open and close the door.Stainless Steel design makes it more stylish.

【28 BOTTLE CAPACITY】This wine cooler could hold 28 bottles of your favorite wine in different size, there is bigger space so that no need to remove any shelf to put different types and sizes of wine. But it only takes W 14.96 x D 22.75 x H 34.25 inches of your space, it can help you save a lot of space. Blue LED lights give you a clearer view of the interior wine

【BEECH WOOD SHELVES】Frost-Free Stainless Steel Door and Handle with Double Layered Tempered Glass Window and Sliding Beech Wooden Racks, This is a stylish showcase that can match any of your furniture, whether it’s in the living room or the kitchen, stainless steel and wooden rack improve the level.

【QUIET & LOW VIBRATION】Advanced cooling system, low vibration effect and noise, allowing your wine to age and settle properly, with no disturbance to its natural occurring sediments. The temperature setting can be adjusted from 41℉to 68℉, the perfect temperature will give the wine the best taste.

【DOUBLE-LAYER GLASS DOOR】The double-paned tempered glass window offers protection from harmful UV rays while still providing a full view of your collection. Tight seal Keep your wine at a steady temperature, and the dual-pane glass Protects against light and room temperature.

【HIGH QUALITY SERVICE】If you have any questions, you can contact us by email or call us on the instructions. We will help you solve the problem as soon as possible. We provide one month replacement and refund, one year warranty.