Ant Group Files Application for Dual Listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai By Investing.com

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Hangzhou, China-based e-commerce giant Ant Group has lodged its application for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The filings did not specify a share price range nor the amount the company hopes to raise. But proceeds will be used to expand cross-border payments, as well as enhancing research and development.

Ant has lined up a stellar list of advisors for the offerings, with Citigroup (NYSE:), JPMorgan (NYSE:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), and China International Capital Corp advising on the Hong Kong offering. Credit Suisse (SIX:) is also part of the team as a joint global coordinator. Meanwhile, CICC and CSC Financial Co are leading the Shanghai listing.

The company is hoping to raise CNY48 billion ($6.94 billion) in this portion. A successful listing could see the dual listing potentially top Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion offering in 2019, which still holds the record for the biggest global debut in recent years.

Part of Jack Ma’s Alibaba (NYSE:) Group (HK:), which holds a 33% stake, Ant is evolving into an online shopping mall offering products as diverse as loans, travel services and food delivery as it competes for consumers with rival Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:). With Ant’s Alipay…