Ansu Fati breaks 95-year record to become Spain’s youngest ever scorer

Fati made history by firing in his team’s third goal of the game, topping off a sensational display from the youngster which started with winning a penalty in the opening minutes.
“Even though I know him [Fati] well and what he’s capable of, I can’t say I’m not surprised,” Spain manager Luis Enrique told reporters after the game.
“He showed such bravery and daring to do what he did in the second minute, beating a player so naturally. I can’t remember him doing anything like this before.”
New Messi?
Despite defender Sergio Ramos scoring two goals in the game, Fati was the standout performer.
The forward — who became Barcelona’s youngest scorer in La Liga and is also the youngest player to ever score in the Champions League — was a constant thorn in Ukraine’s side with his direct runs and trickery.
Questions will now be asked as to whether the youngster can step into the shoes of legend Lionel Messi at club level.
The Argentine had wanted to leave Barcelona this year but has somewhat reluctantly agreed to stay.
Despite this, Fati will…