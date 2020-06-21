Ansel Elgort Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Sexual Assault allegations continue to rock Hollywood, as teenage sensation Ansel Elgort is staring into the barrel now. On June 19, a user named Gabby wrote in detail about her relationship with Elgort back in 2014 where he sexually assaulted her, when she was 17 (a minor), and he was 20. On the 20th of June, Elgort replied back to these allegations on his own Instagram, bringing forward certain details while missing out on a few.

Back in 2014, Elgort was at the height of his career- he had three movies in theatres, and this girl claims that this is when Elgort sexually assaulted her. While they did have a relationship, it couldn’t be consensual, owing to her age.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” Elgort wrote. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

This isn’t the only scandal that Elgort has had to deal with this week. The very vocal supporter of BLM had to deal with allegations of him using the N-word quite a few times back in high school. An Instagram account with the handle @BlackatLaguardia mentioned how Elgort himself was violently racist himself. Although the user mentions just the name Ansel, it isn’t verified if it is Elgort or someone else.

But it has been verified that Elgort did go to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. Both these allegations haven’t been investigated yet considering it has just been a few days since this information has come to light.