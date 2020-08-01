ANOTHER woman accused of lying her way into Queensland from Victoria was hiding in a truck

Another woman has actually been accused of lying to get into Queensland from Victoria after apparently hiding in the back of a truck.

The declared stowaway, 51, is accused of unlawfully crossing into Queensland with another individual and has actually considering that been released with a notification to appear in court.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles stated at a interview on Saturday that 2 individuals were discovered in the back of a truck.

Police state the 51- year-old stated she was checking out the state from Victoria for important work, however officers declare this is not the case after speaking with her in Gympie at 11 am on Saturday.

Police stated in a declaration the woman apparently rested on her Queensland Border Declaration, which are ‘regularly’ evaluated by the Queensland PoliceService Pictured: Defence workers at a checkpoint on the Queensland-New South Wales border in Coolangatta

All cars taking a trip into Queensland will be stopped and inspected as coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State increase and the pandemic continues

‘Further examinations exposed that her function of travel was false,’ cops stated in the declaration.

The woman was released a notification to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court on November 30 and was required to hotel quarantine, where she stays.

Her actions follow an aged care employee at Bolton Clarke Aged Care center in Pinjarra Hills screening favorable to COVID-19

Officers from the Gympie Police Station (imagined) went to the 51- year-old at an address about 11 am on Saturday to clarify her travel objectives and location

The woman, aged in her 30 s, is the better half of a 27- year-old Bellbird Park guy, who likewise evaluated favorable for the infection onFriday

The cases are connected to the contaminated girls who apparently slipped throughout the border from Melbourne – and continued to check out stores, bars and dining establishments, in spite of sensation ill.

The aged care center in Brisbane’s southwest has actually considering that locked down over worries other employees and locals are at danger.

All locals and personnel at the center will now go through screening.

‘We are dealing with them (the aged care center) to keep all locals safe,’ Mr Miles stated.

Health Minister Steven Miles (imagined) verified at a interview on Saturday the 51- year-old woman and another was discovered stashed in the back of a truck

The females accountable are Diana Lasu, 21, and Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, who apparently rested on their border statements about where they had actually been when they showed up in Brisbane from Melbourne through Sydney on July21

They continued working, hanging out and checking out a number of places while waiting on their test results – which returned favorable, cops declare.

The aged care employee’s hubby is thought to have actually captured the infection from family members who went to the Madtongsan IV Korean dining establishment at Sunnybank on July 23, when one of the females was there.

They are now at the centre of the brand-new COVID-19 cluster, together with another 21- year-old woman HajaTimbo

Olivia Winnie Muranga (left) and Diana Lasu, (right) both 19, gotten here together in Brisbane from Melbourne through Sydney on July 21

The aged care employee’s hubby is thought to have actually captured the infection from family members who went to the Madtongsan IV Korean dining establishment at Sunnybank (imagined) on July 23, when one of the females was there

All 3 females have actually been charged with one count each of supplying incorrect or deceptive files and scams over their supposed lies to authorities when they showed up inBrisbane

The aged care employee is the 3rd case of neighborhood transmission connected to the cluster, following one of the females charged sis evaluating favorable previously today.

Community transmission had actually been removed in the state for 2 months prior to those infections.

She is now dealing with authorities to figure out all the places she has actually been to while transmittable.

‘She and her hubby have actually been definitely model residents, they actually and really have actually been amazingly wonderful,’ Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young stated.