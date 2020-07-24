Another victory in resolution ‘war game’ – Armenian expert hails US House move to back Artsakh de-mining – Armenian News

The effective vote by the House of Representatives providing a frustrating assistance to the de- mining program for Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) marks yet another victory in the resolution dry run, political expert Suren Sargsyan stated on Facebook today, applauding the US lawmakers’ efforts.

“Here is another victory in the ‘resolution’ dry run. The de- mining program for Artsakh was lastly authorized.

“Azerbaijan worked versus this resolution in an unmatched method, stepping up active efforts in all instructions. The possibilities for protecting this program are huge at the minute.

“This is an extraordinary victory for our individuals considered that the US Security Council was working actively with the Azerbaijanis in an effort to end the program.

“There is still serious work to carry out in the Senate, and I am confident the two Armenian organizations will successfully carry through the task,” he stated.