Another threatening message sent to Hrant Dink Foundation – Panorama

Fethiye Çetin, an lawyer of Hrant Dink Foundation, has spoken to Bianet information company in regards to the demise threats in opposition to the inspiration and Rakel Dink, the spouse of late journalist Hrant Dink. Indicating that one other threatening message was sent to the inspiration final night time, Çetin has famous that the assaults and messages have elevated within the current interval.

“Yet one other indication of the truth that these assaults should not remoted is that the assaults nonetheless proceed. A brand new threatening e mail was sent to the e-mail deal with of the inspiration final night time. Unfortunately, the statements of energy-holders have additionally been fuelling such assaults and hate speeches. These assaults are only a reflection of the language of hatred utilized by politicians,” Cetin mentioned, as quoted by the supply.

”The society of Turkey can not face up to these assaults. Our historical past is filled with nice sorrows and crimes. Only once we face up to these sorrows can we begin to be free from them, solely then can we begin to heal. It shall be arduous, it can damage, but when we don’t do that, we – as a society – shall be pushed to collapse.

“I name on the authorities to change their language and tone, open the channels of dialogue and abandon any habits that can encourage the assaulters and impunity.”

The supply reminds that on May 29, Hrant Dink Foundation launched a written assertion for the press and introduced that Rakel Dink, the spouse of late journalist Hrant Dink, and the attorneys of the inspiration obtained demise threats through e mail on May 27 and 28. The basis indicated that it notified Şişli District Security Directorate and İstanbul Governor’s Office of the threats.

“The e mail included the phrase ‘We might flip up one night time, while you least anticipate it’, a slogan used boastfully in sure circles, and the exact same slogan we had been effectively used to listening to earlier than Hrant Dink was so publicly assassinated, and with the data of official our bodies, on 19 January 2007.