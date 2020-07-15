ANOTHER Sydney restaurant closes after a patron tests positive for coronavirus

Another Sydney restaurant has been forced to temporarily closed after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected patron visited Frankie’s Food Factory, in Milperra, between 12pm-2pm on July 9.

The owners of of the restaurant have been scrambling to contact all patrons who visited the venue on that day, asking them to get tested if they feel unwell.

The restaurant has been closed while staff are tested and the venue is cleaned, Frankie’s Food Factory said on its facebook page.

