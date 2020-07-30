Another Sydney Fitness First gym is forced to close after gym goer tests positive to coronavirus 

Another Sydney gym has been forced to close after being visited by a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The gym goer had visited Fitness First in St Leonards on July 27 between 9am and 10.30am before testing positive for the illness.

The person had attended the Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point on Saturday, July 25.

‘The club is currently undergoing a process of deep cleaning in addition to the increased daily cleaning that has been taking place since the club reopened in June,’ a spokesman said.

‘Fitness First St Leonards has followed all the NSW Health recommendations and guidelines in relation to this matter, including providing them with the details of all members, visitors and staff who are required to self-isolate as a result of potentially being in contact with the member.’

More to come