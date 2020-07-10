Another Spanish tourist region put on alert after wedding guests test positive for coronavirus

Another Spanish tourist region has been put on high alert after at least 23 guests at a wedding, including the bride and her mother, were struck down with coronavirus.

More than 35,000 residents of Tudela in Navarra, northern Spain, are being advised to wear masks and stick to social distancing to stop the disease spreading further.

And the appeal has been echoed 60miles north of Tudela in Pamplona, that is also in Navarra, after five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the same family.

The move to press citizens to stick to coronavirus restrictions once more follows your decision to reimpose lockdowns in two other Spanish regions in recent days.

Tudela in Navarra, northern Spain, has been put on high alert after at the least 23 guests at a wedding, such as the bride and her mother, were struck down with coronavirus

The appeal has been echoed 60miles north of Tudela in Pamplona, that is also in Navarra, after five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the same family. Pamplona is famous for its annual bull-run. Pictured: A reveller stands over the course of the run early in the day this week

The 70,000 citizens surviving in La Marina, which lies 90 miles east of La Coruna in Galicia have experienced restrictions reimposed after a fresh outbreak.

Entry in to and from the town has been barred, with gatherings limited to ten people or less.

And the region of Catalonia has locked down Segrià county, in which 400,000 people live, carrying out a surge in coronavirus cases.

On the Costa del Sol, nearly 30 beaches were closed early in the day this week after huge crowds of people flocked to the beach. The region is just a hot spot for British tourists.

Overall, Spain has reported 252,513 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 28,401 deaths.

Health officials in Tudela haven’t specified if the wedding was authorised under the coronavirus lockdown regulations or whether the number of permitted guests was exceeded.

More than 35,000 residents of Tudela are being advised to wear masks and stick to social distancing to stop the disease spreading further

However, they’ve admitted they expect more positive results as they are now testing anybody connected with the wedding, including staff at the venue and at a bar visited a while later.

Two guests were tested initially when they began to feel unwell. When they proved positive, another 34 were tested, with 21 being positive as well.

One of the affected people has been admitted to the Reina Sofía Hospital, in which a tent has been installed outside to undertake the tests.

The health authority says the rest of the guests at the wedding, together with close contacts, also need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All those tested positive are over the age of 50.

A number of companies in Tudela have already taken it within their own hands to close down due to the outbreak, specially a bar and a supermarket of visited by guests.

A sign on one said: ‘On the occasion of the positive of Covid-19 on our terrace, we have made a decision to close until things are clarified. We are sorry for the inconvenience. See you soon.’

The mayor of Tudela, Alejandro Toquero, has made a plea for ‘collective and individual responsibility’ and says he is in close experience of the health authority to monitor developments.

An investigation is already underway to try and get the source of the newest outbreak.

The mayor has warned that if you can find further outbreaks, restrictions could possibly be reimposed by the Government of Navarra and Tudela city council.

Health officials in Tudela haven’t specified if the wedding was authorised under the coronavirus lockdown regulations or whether the number of permitted guests was exceeded

‘Once again, responsibility is requested and an appeal is made to carry on with the measures of social distancing and a mask,’ he appealed.

Old folks’ domiciles have already been locked down again with visitors banned due to the outbreak.

Tudela is a lot visited by tourists thinking about its history and old architecture.

Navarra’s health chief, Santos Induráin said the number of people affected at the wedding was very nearly certain to improve and tests would be taken both now and by the end of a week initially after which at 14 days.

Confirming the cases were being treated as outbreaks, she warned: ‘The virus is still here and people should be vigilant.’

In Pamplona, the famous bull run should now be taking place but these were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tests are being completed on the household and all contacts after five family relations were identified as having the virus

‘The Department of Health, in touch with both the local and health authorities in these areas, is currently attempting to complete the monitoring of the 2 new outbreaks and to adopt the necessary measures to tackle the possible chain of infections,’ she said.

In Pamplona, the famous bull run should now be taking place but these were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tests are now being carried out on the family and all contacts after five relatives were diagnosed with the herpes virus.

It is believed the virus was ‘imported’ from the relative who came to Pamplona from yet another region.

Spain is registering coronavirus outbreaks in more than 90 areas even though the government says they are in check.

Many regions are imposing the required use of face masks.