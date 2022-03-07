Everyone knows what obstacles the newly independent Armenia went through and what situation it is in today, and now the question is how to save the situation and get Armenia out of this uncertain, catastrophic and future situation, because it is left from sea to sea from Armenia. This is a handful of countries where talented and creative people live, but in critical situations many people lead the country to another catastrophe, while they had to do the exact opposite and improve, make Armenia prosperous and pass on a strong and prosperous Armenia to the next generations.

The long-awaited national awakening movement for Armenia began in 1988, as a result of which the Armenian forces won a serious victory over Azerbaijan and liberated a number of territories under the subordination of Azerbaijan. September 27 were under our jurisdiction. After long preparations, Azerbaijan and Turkey launched a large-scale offensive on the territories of Artsakh with excessive forces and state-of-the-art military equipment, occupying more than 75% of the territory of Artsakh with a 44-day war, causing several thousand casualties, wounded, missing and captives.

Although this attack was not a surprise to us, given the physical and psychological readiness of us and their military forces, ours suffered a crushing defeat, which was to be expected, as our security systems made no progress in the past 30 years, moreover, it was very incomprehensible to the Armenian side. the unjustified calm, which gave the impression that we were in such a superior position over the enemy, we were just waiting for the right moment for them to make a mistake and attack, and we would crush them immediately and very quickly. However, the opposite happened and the consequences of the defeat are still very fatal for us. In fact, ours found itself in a long knockdown, and the enemy was so excited that in 2021. From May 12, 1945, without any resistance, it began to occupy the territories of Armenia, which are still under their control.

In such a situation, it will be very difficult for us to restrain their triumph. If we call things by their names, in the last hundred years the country of Armenia has found itself in an unenviable situation, when, without exaggeration, the question of whether Artsakh and even the state or statehood of Armenia is on the scales. This is a situation from which salvation is one. Only with the unity of all Armenians will it be possible to stop the destruction of the Armenian states. This may seem like an exaggeration to many, but a healthy and sober analysis of the situation is just that. Especially in the last year or two, we have made so many mistakes that even a small mistake can be fatal and irreversible for us. This is also nothing but a serious alarm addressed to all Armenians.

Of course, there are many reasons for the defeat of the last Artsakh war, one of which played a big role in our defeat. You try to understand the motive of a series of betrayals, criminal cases initiated in connection with them.

Was the Armenian able to sacrifice even an inch of the homeland, the lives of thousands of his relatives for a few pennies?

After that, how will this creature continue to live, eat, hug its children and grandchildren, go out in public?

Anania MAGHAKYAN

Corresponding member of the Engineering Academy of Armenia

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: